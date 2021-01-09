AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will hold a “Ten Tips Nutrition Workshop: Eating Better on a Budget,” presented by Missy North-Drain of Healthy Androscoggin via Zoom, from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20 and 27.

The free classes, presented by Healthy Androscoggin, will provide the skills to shop, cook and eat healthier foods while staying within a food budget.

The first class, on Jan. 20, will include nutrition tips and, following that, a recipe video demonstration. Those who sign up will be able to pick up a kit at the library the morning of the program. The kit will contain all of the ingredients to make the recipe at home following the class, along with a colorful cookbook with 24 healthy, low-cost recipes and nutrition tips.

On Jan. 27, participants will learn some additional nutrition tips and discuss their culinary creation from last week’s class.

To register or for more information, contact the Auburn Public Library reference desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. When registering, be sure to give an email address; those who register will be sent a Zoom link on the day of the event.

The workshop is part of the “New Year, New You!” series, which also features “Slow Flow Yoga” with Tisha Bremner of Inner Light Yoga on Tuesdays through Feb. 9; and “Meditating on the Wisdom of Nature” with certified instructor Martin Gagnon on Jan. 13. These programs are also virtual via Zoom.

For more information on these or other upcoming, virtual programs, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org, call the reference desk or email [email protected]

