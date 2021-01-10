SABATTUS – Marcel L. St. Pierre “Pete” passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer’s on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1940, the son of Desire (Tom) St. Pierre and Mary Lour (Larochelle) St. Pierre. He was educated in Lewiston schools and took many automotive courses at CMVTI.

He married Monique Fournier in 1964 and raised his three daughters with the woman he adored. His career as a mechanic began in his early years at St. Pierre’s Garage, a family owned business in Lewiston. He retired from Lewiston Public Works Department as foreman in the garage after 25 years of service. He served three years in the National Guard and was drafted in the Army for three years.

He loved hockey and played it until he was 52 years old and he was also an avid bowler. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Post 22, Franco Vets Post 31 and a member of the Pastime Club.

He enjoyed many years performing with the Just Us Entertainers alongside his family. Marcel and Monique’s home was the central location for family and friends, which was plainly seen by the love and laughter echoing from their home while raising their children and grandchildren with an open door to extended family. Marcel was always the first person to help when someone was in need whether it was a small or extensive task. He had the gift of making people laugh, which he did whether it was intended, or not. His kind, generous and loving heart will be remembered by all.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Robitaille and husband Frank, Sandra Ramich and husband Jeff and Melissa St. Pierre; eight grandchildren, Thomas and wife Tekia, Justin and wife Laura and Kristin Poulin, Kyrstin and Cameron Ramich, Alexis and fiancé Jonathan, Sara and Julia Noel; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Lydia and Dalton Poulin; his sister Muriel Ouellette, his brother Roger St. Pierre and wife Rachel; and his sweetheart, Patricia Levesque.

He was predeceased by his wife, Monique of 40 years; his parents; and sister, Rita.

The family invites you to attend visiting hours on Sunday Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston; A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Sabattus St., Lewiston, which will be streamed on Holy Families Facebook Page; a committal service will follow at St. Peters Cemetery, Switzerland Rd., Lewiston, and will be streamed on The Fortin Groups Facebook page.

Our family is forever grateful for the care given by Shanna and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice as well as the staff at Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston.

Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.