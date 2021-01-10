RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Regional School will go to fully remote learning Monday and continue with it through Friday because a person associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page.

Sports and extracurricular activities associated with the school are also suspended for the week.

The administrative team at Regional School Unit 78 posted a copy of the letter to staff, students and families explaining the situation. A school representative notified everyone identified as a close contact.

There is a possibility other staff members or students came in contact with this individual and, therefore, might have been exposed to the virus, according to the letter.

If additional contacts are identified in the coming days, they will be notified.

All close contacts are asked to quarantine for 10 days from last exposure to the positive individual. A negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine.

The district will continue to monitor the situation and make further decisions as things progress.

This is the second time the district has gone to fully remote learning for a week since early December because of COVID-19.

RSU 78 includes Dallas Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation and Sandy River Plantation.

