Matt Lane and his 3-year-old son, Isaac, ice fish Monday on the Androscoggin River in Turner. Lane said they were spending the morning together while his oldest son, Jacob, was in class at Turner Elementary School. “If he was not in school, he would be here too,” Lane said. Isaac Lane caught a couple of yellow perch. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
turner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles