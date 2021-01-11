Monday, January 11
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
ESPN2 — National Championship (College Football Playoff Live): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
ESPNEWS — National Championship (Film Room): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
ESPNU — National Championship (SkyCast): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
SECN — National Championship (Alabama Radio): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4
3 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.