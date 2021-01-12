MONMOUTH MUSTANGS 
Coach: Katie McAllister (second year)
Class: C South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 12-7, lost in preliminary round.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Abby Flanagan (G), Emma Johnson (F), Amaya Bauer (G); Juniors — Alexa Allen (G), Maddie Clough (C).
Key losses: Audrey Fletcher (G), Libby Clement (G), Katie Harris (C).
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Mya Sirois (G), Brooke Rooney (C); Junior — Taylor Truman (G); Sophomores — Grace Levesque (C), Holly Hunt (G); Freshmen — June Foyt (G), Reece Beaudoin (G).

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS 
Coach: Larry Donald (seventh year)
Class: C South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 4-14
Returning athletes: Seniors — Kaylee Knight, Maddie Phelps; Juniors — Emily Marden, Cassie Hobbs; Sophomores — Michaela Morgan, Abi Wilcox, Jaidyn Stuart, Charlotte Mitchell, Josey Arms.
Promising newcomer: Freshman — Aiyana Savage.

MT. BLUE COUGARS 
Coaches: Fred Conlogue and Zac Conlogue (fifth year)
Class: A North; Conference: KVAC
Last year’s results: 8-10
Returning athletes: Senior — Kiely Reynolds (G); Juniors — Eva Stevens (G), Hannah Wilbur (F), Eryn Parlin (F); Sophomores — Katelyn Daggett (G), Caitlin Burke (C), Aislin Reynolds (G).
Key losses: Lexi Mittelstadt (G), Ashley Parlin (G), Kaitlin Blodgett (C).
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Brooklyn Keene (C), Lindsay Arsenault (G); Sophomores — Alyssa Simonea (F), Mackenzie Berry (F); Freshmen — Bailey Farnham (G), Maia Macisaac (G), Chloe Roberts (G).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX 
Coach: Zach Keene (fifth year)
Class: B South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 6-12
Returning athletes: Seniors — Auriana Armandi (G), Abby Ortiz (F); Juniors — Summer Chretien (G), Jordyn Mitchell (F); Sophomores — Mariyah Fournier (F), Emily Dubord (G), Kyra Langlin (G), Lanie Walton (F).
Key losses: Jaycee Cole, Alison Dubord.
Promising newcomers: Jaydn Pingree, Jazmine Pingree, Olivia Mastine, Liz Grondin, Aubrey Kachnovich, Mary Hamblin, Brooklyn Fournier.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS 
Coaches: Jess Merrill and Kelsey Ouellette (first year)
Class: C South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 19-3, lost in state championship.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Madison Forgue (G), Lindsay Letourneau (G); Juniors — Maddie Perkins (F), Lydia Rice (F); Sophomore — Sage Fortin (G).
Key losses: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone, Natalie Frost, Jillian Schmelzer, Kena Souza.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Kamy Dube (G), Julia Letourneau (G), Rhyan Saulivich (G).

