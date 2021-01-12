RUMFORD – Robert A. Elliott, 93, of Rumford died unexpectedly in his home on Jan. 6, 2021. He resided on Hancock Street in Rumford.

Born in Andover on Feb. 18, 1927, he was a son of Jesse and Muriel (Bennett) Elliott. Robert was a graduate of Andover High School at the age of 17. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater of Operations aboard the Seaplane Tender USS Currituck (AV-&) from 1944 to 1945 when he was honorably discharged. He worked several jobs over the years, including a fireman for the Mexico Fire Department, heating installation for the Dead River Co., finally achieving the job he had prized for many years, dam keeper at both Upper Dam and Middle Dam for Union Water Power and Florida Light and Power, retiring to his home in Dixfield in 1999.

Robert was married on Sept. 2, 1950 to Pearl M. Chenery who died in Dixfield on Nov. 7, 2012.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Bouchard and husband Tom of Auburn, a son, Brian and wife Peggy of Mexico; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his wife; and a son, Harold “Hal” Elliott.

He will be missed greatly by family and friends alike. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

