CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Zayn Malik, 28; Issa Rae, 36; Oliver Platt, 61; Kirstie Alley, 70.

Happy Birthday: Consider what makes you happy; adjust your life accordingly. The changes you make will impact your ability to see things clearly and bring about changes that will eliminate the negativity in your life. Choose your words wisely, and make sure you practice what you preach. Personal growth and an updated look are favored. Your numbers are 6, 17, 22, 29, 34, 42, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll have to rely on your connections to help you get ahead. A competitive individual will try to make you look bad. Preparation, intelligence, a strategy that is disciplined and an opportunity will help you come out on top. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind, size up situations and make decisions based on facts. Personal improvements, growth and unique friendships will develop if you use social media to your advantage. Hesitating will be your downfall. Be resourceful and direct. Romance is favored. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather information, and deal with matters concerning government agencies and medical, legal and financial institutions yourself. Trusting someone to take care of your business will set you back. Question everything and everyone before you agree to make a change. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change someone suggests will be useful for you emotionally, but not favorable regarding money, legal or health matters. Think twice before you let someone push you in an unstable direction. Concentrate on creativity, romance and personal happiness. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll have plenty of ideas, but consider your motives before you leap into action. A change will lead to uncertainty if you haven’t thought matters through sufficiently. Be smart, take your time and focus on facts, truth and fair play. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Jump at the chance to learn something new or to use your skills differently. The more you know and have to offer, the greater the reward. Look at the trends, and be as versatile as possible. Romance will boost your morale. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let your desire for change lead you down a rabbit hole. Consider the pros and cons and the motives behind the decisions you make. Don’t trade one negative situation for another. Baby steps will help you incorporate a promising strategy. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your intuition be your guide. Plan your actions based on the experience you have gained over the years. Stay focused on knowledge and facts. Use your imagination to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is favored. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let go of negative baggage. Prepare to move forward with optimism, intelligence and a disciplined attitude. Giving anyone the chance to speak on your behalf or to take care of your responsibilities will result in disappointment. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to do things differently. Don’t feel bound to tradition or to what someone wants you to do. Take control and follow the path that intrigues you the most. A change will lift your spirits and encourage you to be more active. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You meet with opposition if you show signs of insecurity or confusion. Stand tall and be clear about what you want. Take control, and you will offset someone who wants to take over. Look for an opportunity, and follow through with a plan. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll get the opportunity to explore something you want to pursue. Channel your energy where it will be the most impactful and draw the most attention. How you represent yourself and what you stand for will make a difference. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are questioning, curious and demanding. You are passionate and helpful.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

« Previous