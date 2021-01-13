CMCC

REGION — Interim President Betsy Libby of Central Maine Community College has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Students on the President’s List earned a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). High Honors denote a minimum GPA of 3.6 and honors recognizes those with a minimum GPA of 3.3. All students who have achieved academic honors are listed below.

President’s Honors: Jay: Sophia E. Moreau, Cody R. York, Leeds: Tessa A. Benson, Nathan A. Rousseau, Livermore: Thomas A. Espeaignnette, Beth A. Johnson, Nelai Lobozzo, Katherine R. Possiel, Michael D. Staples, Turner: Erik J. Dennis, Kaitlyn S. Gilbert, Alex E. Tedesco, Winthrop: Emma J. Gay, Natasha Heath,

High Honors: Canton: Coleen Heiser, Fayette: Michael F. Chalmers, Jay: Gale Brackett, Brett L. Hunt, Bradine L. Robbins, Leeds: Christy D. Andrades, Randi-Anne Langelier, Robert J. Trujillo, Livermore: Robin L. Staples, Livermore Falls: Shawn M. Rainha, Winthrop: Marc Chamberlain, Andrew R. Frost, Haley R. Nichols.

Honors: Canton: Grace I. Timberlake, Greene: Eli J. Christman, Danya D. Cummings, Ashley S. Keenan, Jacob D. LaFontaine, Sarah Pierce, Adrianna M. Prosser, Colton J. Santomango, Jay: Faith M. Farnum, Ersula H. Steward, Felicia L. Stone, Leeds: Melissa S. Harnden, Rebecca Paul, Livermore Falls: Samara J. Anderson, Turner: Nathanael J. Bowmaster, Kimberly E. Dionne, Julia Y. White, Nicholas A. Withee, Noah B. Withee, Winthrop: Taylor R. Beaucage, Morgan J. Caron, Nicole M. Somers

