SABATTUS – Marcel Deforge Sr. of Sabattus passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 11, 2021 at the age of 84 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Marcel was born April 17,1936 to Leo Deforge Sr and Emelda Martel in Lewiston.

Marcel worked for many years at Webster Rubber Mill in Sabattus until its closing. He then worked for RSU4 as a custodian until his “retirement” in March. He was a member of the Sabattus Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years. Until his illness made it difficult to go out he would love going to Uncle Moe’s Diner and Doolin’s Pub for breakfast and often lunch.

He is survived by his four children, Amy Lauze and her companion Steve Bragdon, Tammy Carpenter and husband John, Penny Lacasse and Marcel Deforge Jr. and his partner in crime Marsha Graves; his grandchildren Abigail and Amber Lauze, Samuel and Sarah Carpenter-Bedard, Zachary and Gabriel Lacasse, Lars and Noah Deforge and Camden and Chase Graves; great-grandchildren Ayden, Jaxson, Eleanor, Boo, Nora, Lydia and twin boys due in March. He is also survived by a brother Maurice and his wife Diane of Arizona and a sister Emelia Thurmond of Georgia. He was predeceased by Theresa and husband Henry Boulanger, Emelda and husband Frederick Westgate and Leo Jr and wife Rita.

We would like to give thanks to Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice for their excellent care during his last few months and we would love to give special thanks to Kelly Winslow. She was an angel on earth in making his last days here special.

With COVID restrictions a memorial will be planned in the future. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to:

Androscoggin Home

Health & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

androscoggin.org/donate

or Shriner’s Hospital for Children

2900 Rocky Point Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607

shrinershospitalsforchildren.org