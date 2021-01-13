Wednesday, January 13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Florida State

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Louisiana State

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

9 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Iowa

7 p.m.

FS2 — St. John’s at DePaul

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at NY Knicks

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

5:15 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Tampa Bay

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

TENNIS

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Singles Final

