Wednesday, January 13
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Florida State
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Louisiana State
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Iowa
7 p.m.
FS2 — St. John’s at DePaul
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at NY Knicks
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
5:15 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Tampa Bay
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa
TENNIS
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Singles Final
