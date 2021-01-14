These surely are dark times, but please join us in the persisting faith in our country and the search for ways we can be part of the solutions. And if discouragement or depression seem to be taking over, you may call our multipurpose phone line and ask to have someone call you in support (207-824-4444).

That same phone number can lead you to additional current AFCI services. For instance, we continue to run our free Home Assessment program. Our Occupational Therapist partner, Brie Weisman, comes to your home to assess danger risks for falls – which involves not only potential hazards in your home, but also your personal capacity to resist falls. Our major goal –as in all our endeavors – is to support folks in remaining in their homes as long as they can.

Of course, it has recently been more difficult for people to take care of their daily needs, and AFCI offers help. Especially on winter roads, do you need groceries and other supplies delivered to your home? We have drivers who can help – and even to pick up an order for you at Walmart. Again: 824-4444.

Our Handy Neighbor Program, which relies on Telstar students to perform simple household chores, is seriously diminished at the moment because of strict COVID precautions, but you may still call our phone number to see if we can help.

Many of our neighbors are worried about putting food on the table. There are services – especially the Bethel Food Pantry (207-824-0369; www.BethelFoodPantry.org), which is open the first and third Wednesday of each month, 9:00 am-2:00 pm, Nazarene Church (16 Church Street), side entrance.

All of the above services are delivered in strict compliance with COVID protections and require masking and social distancing for both providers and clients.

The UMaine Aging Research and Education Update features several articles of interest, including the top 20 of the Most Influential 80-Plus-Year-Olds in America (Anthony Fauci, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, George Soros, and Nancy Pelosi among them). Also tips on coping skills for the oldest of the old during the pandemic, and answers to questions about Coronavirus vaccinations. https://mailchi.mp/97a4853148f9/umaine-aging-research-emerging-area-updateoct-2019-volume-7-issue-1282252?e=f09ab629b2

Check out some of the offerings from our local SeniorsPlus agency: https://www.seniorsplus.org/assets/ed_center_january_2021.pdf

FMI on any of the above: 824-4444, email [email protected], or visit our Facebook page.

filed under: