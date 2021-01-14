Kathleen Alimandi, supervisory committee chairperson and vice chairwoman of the board of directors of Central Maine Credit Union, left, and Vicki L. Stuart, CEO of Central Maine Credit Union, hold a check to support local nonprofits.

LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union donated $7,000 to local homeless shelters and food banks right before the holidays.

Central Maine Credit Union recognized St. Martin De Porres, Safe Voices, New Beginnings, Salvation Army and Lisbon Area Christian Outreach.

These organizations were selected because of their deep network and services they offer directly impacting food insecurity in Androscoggin County.

