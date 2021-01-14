CMCC

AUBURN — Interim President Betsy Libby of Central Maine Community College has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students on the President’s List earned a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). High Honors denote a minimum GPA of 3.6 and honors recognizes those with a minimum GPA of 3.3. All students who have achieved academic honors are listed below.

President’s Honors: Bryant Pond: Todd Hussey, East Andover: Selena B. Cintron, Greenwood: Elizabeth M. McLeod, West Bethel: Amy L. Hanscom, West Paris: Eli Hamilton,

High Honors: Bryant Pond: Payton R. Abbott, Jeffrey F. Campbell, West Paris: Cheyanne C. Henderson, Katelyn J. Wilson,

Honors: Bethel: Brian F. Lenberg, Bryant Pond: Jaylee E. Bean, Russell C. Cushman, Milton Twp: Melody J. Pratt, Waterford: Brooke Allen, Marian R. Lawler, West Paris: Wyatt Ryder.

filed under: