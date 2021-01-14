AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty recently presented Greater Androscoggin Humane Society with a donation for $2,300 as it wrapped up its “Give Where You Live” campaign for 2020.
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is a safe space for animals in need and a resource for community members and their animal companions.
