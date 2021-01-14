PORTLAND — We are very excited to announce the launch of our newly designed website. Visit us at www.courts.maine.gov. After months of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially announce the launch of our newly designed website which was released on December 14, 2020. The new site contains many new features to foster improved communication and access to useful information about the courts, including:

• New modern look and feel

• Accessible from any electronic device

• Quick access to court locations and hours of operation

• Quick link to helpful user guides and informational videos

• Latest Judicial Branch news and announcements

• Searchable administrative orders, rules, and forms

• New Maine eCourts page

And so much more!

