LEWISTON – Angeline (Pelletier) Bosse passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1930 in New Brunswick, Calif., the daughter of Jean and Imelda Pelletier. She married her best friend Rene Bosse on April 26, 1952 who preceded her death in March 2017. They were married for just shy of 65 years and were truly best friends and partners. They remained in Canada until they relocated to Lewiston in 1960, where they lived the remainder of their lives.

Angie had a big heart and hands that were never still; she learned to knit socks with her mother as a child and continued to knit afghans, sweaters, hats, mittens to keep her family warm until her passing. She was also a talented self-taught seamstress. She loved making and sharing a meal with anyone who would stop by for a visit, and loved to travel to visit her family and friends. She loved to play cards and showed no mercy! She was a sweet and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and she will be deeply missed.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her adored son, Gilles; her brothers, Gerard, Roland, Benoit, Albert, and her sisters Blanche, Bertine, Dora.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Charest and husband Raymond; five grandchildren, Raymond C. Charest, Crystal (Charest) Isgro and husband Paul, Lacey Charest, Michelle (Bosse) Velilla and husband David, and Shawn Bosse; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Sister Irene Pelletier, Joan Couturier, Noella Ouellette; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friday, Jan. 15, visitation will be held at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston from 3 p.m. with a in-house service starting at 6 p.m. Masks are required.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. Please visit http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heart felt condolences to Angeline’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn ME 04210

in memory of Angeline.