DIXFIELD — Regional School Unit 56 directors Tuesday approved a new contract for Superintendent Pam Doyen, who is also principal of Dirigo High School.

The agreement, which covers both jobs, runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023. It was approved following an executive session.

Doyen was hired as superintendent in July 2017 and named principal in October 2019. Her current salary is $122,637. Benefits include 30 days vacation and 18 days of sick leave per year, and 90% of health insurance costs paid.

RSU 56 was formed in November 2016 after Canton, Carthage Dixfield and Peru withdrew from RSU 10, which includes Rumford, Mexico, Buckfield, Hanover, Hartford, Roxbury, and Sumner.

RSU 56 voters combined the superintendent and principal positions in 2019 to save money.

