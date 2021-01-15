Supper
EAST WILTON — On Saturday, January 23, 2021, there will be a public take out/pick up supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton, Maine from 5: until 6:00 pm. The menu will be Lasagna, Cole Slaw, Buttered Garlic Roll and Brownies. Cost for adults will be $9 and $5 for those under the age of 12. We will also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal . Reservations for all meals should be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 21. For reservations please call Alan Morison at 645-4366, Robert Lawrence at 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 645-2190. After this January Supper, we will revert back to our regular date of the 3rd Saturday of each month. Public notice of the suppers will be provided each month
