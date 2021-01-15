MONDAY, Jan. 18
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, municipal offices and schools closed.
TUESDAY, Jan. 19
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the library conference room, 49 Spring St.
AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom.
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20
AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom.
THURSDAY, Jan. 21
AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. via Zoom.
AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
