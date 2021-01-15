NEW YORK — The New York Yankees made a pair of big moves on the free-agent market, reaching a deal with right-hander Corey Kluber worth $11 million for one year and agreeing to a $90 million, six-year contract to keep AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because each agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Kluber, the 2014 and 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner, won 56 games for Cleveland over the 2016-18 seasons. He pitched only one inning last season for Texas because he tore a muscle in his right shoulder, but the injury did not require surgery.

Kluber, who turns 35 on April 10, is a three-time All-Star who is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 seasons, the first nine with the Indians.

He joins a rotation headed by Gerrit Cole that also includes Deivi Garcia, left-hander Jordan Montgomery and, at some point, Luis Severino when he returns from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27. It is not clear whether the Yankees will re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, who became a free agent.

LeMahieu, 32, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBI in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBI in his first season in New York.

LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBI in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base.

• Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge and the Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBI in 101 at-bats and 28 games.

NATIONALS: NL batting champion Juan Soto, shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Josh Bell agreed to contracts for substantial raises, leaving the team with no players headed to arbitration.

Soto’s one year-deal is worth $8.5 million, Turner’s is for $13 million and Bell’s is $6.35 million.

DODGERS: Cody Bellinger agreed to a $16.1 million, one-year contract with the World Series champions, avoiding salary arbitration.

The outfielder and first baseman was the 2019 NL MVP and 2017 NL Rookie of the Year. He hit a career-low .239 with 12 homers and 30 RBI in the shortened 2020 season, down from a .305 average with 47 homers and 115 RBI in 2019.

BRAVES: Atlanta agreed to one-year deals with two of its best pitchers – left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

Fried gets $3.5 million and Minter $1.3 million.

Fried, 26, finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP last season.

Minter recorded a 0.83 ERA in 22 appearances.

BREWERS: Milwaukee avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by agreeing to one-year contracts with the former All-Stars.

Hader signed for $6,675,000, while Woodruff agreed to a $3,275,000 deal.

CUBS: Chicago avoided arbitration with three of its biggest stars, agreeing to one-year deals with third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras.

Bryant, who struggled through injuries in his worst season, is set to earn $19.5 million. Baez is due $11.65 million and Contreras $6.65 million.

ASTROS: Houston agreed to one-year contracts with right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and infielder Aledmys Diaz, and also finalized a $12.5 million, two-year deal with reliever Pedro Baez that includes a club option and could be worth $19.5 million for three seasons.

BLUE JAYS: Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with Toronto, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling.

The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed figures.

Hernandez, 28, hit .230 with 16 homers and 34 RBI in the shortened 2020 season, tied for fifth in the AL in home runs. His seven assists tied for the big league lead among outfielders.

Stripling, 31, went 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA over nine starts and three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

METS: New York agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to avoid salary arbitration.

Smith will make $2.55 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, while Nimmo gets $4.7 million and Díaz $7 million. Lugo agreed to $2,925,000, and Gsellman will make $1.3 million.

RANGERS: Texas agreed to one-year deals with right fielder Joey Gallo and expected starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, avoiding arbitration with its two Gold Glove winners.

Gallo got a $6.2 million deal. Kiner-Falefa, who won a Gold Glove at third base last season, agreed to a $2 million deal.

INDIANS: Cleveland avoided salary arbitration with catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Phil Maton and infielder Amed Rosario, agreeing to one-year deals with three players who joined them via trade in the past six months.

Hedges will make $3.28 million in 2021, Rosario $2.4 million and Maton $975,000.

ATHLETICS: Slick-fielding third baseman Matt Chapman reached agreement on a $6.49 million, one-year contract with Oakland, which also secured deals with its five other arbitration-eligible players.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt got a $4.9 million contract, left-hander Sean Manaea will earn $5.95 million, outfielder Mark Canha $6,925,000, right-hander Frankie Montas $1.8 million and right-hander Lou Trivino $912,500.