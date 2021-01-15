ORLANDO – On Dec. 26, 2020 David crossed the bridge between Heaven and Earth during a visit to his happy place, Disney World in Orlando, Fla. He resided in Turner with his husband Eric and sons Ethan and Jakob.

He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 9, 1980, a son of Chris Stearns and Debi Hunter-Thoits. He grew up in the Oxford Hills area and attended local schools.

David graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in 1998 with high honors and was the recipient of the West Paris Jackson Scholarship Award given annually to the outstanding boy and girl from that town. He continued his education at the University of Maine in Farmington, graduating with honors, and a Bachelor’s Degree in education and then completed his Master’s Degree through on-line classes.

David had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working at the redemption center at the local West Paris store and Perham’s Mineral Store during his school years. After graduation, he taught at the Oxford Hills Junior High in South Paris and the Rowe School in Norway. While there he served as the District math coach and was always an enthusiastic assistant to his good friend Melissa Guerrette for seven years producing and building sets for the annual elementary school plays.

During his teaching years David worked vacations and summers at TD Bank and eventually became a full-time employee at the bank. He quickly worked his way up from the teller line to Assistant Manager, Store Manager and his last position as Team Leader at the Auburn Call Center.

David’s smile and personality could light up a room and he loved and was loved by everyone he met. He will be missed by all who knew him.

David is survived by his husband Eric; sons Ethan and Jakob; his mother, Debi Hunter Thoits and stepfather, David, father, Christopher Stearns; brother, Travis Stearns and wife Kim, sister, Danielle Rice and husband Braydon; grandparents, Calvin and Judy Hunter; uncle, Scott Hunter and husband Chad, aunt, Kelly Grenier and husband Garth, uncle, Nelson Carey and wife Faye; and many nieces, nephews; and extended family aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was predeceased by his great- grandparents, Everett and Alice Bean, Hubert and Natalie Stearns; and a cousin, Craig Carey.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Saturday Jan. 23, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. The family request that you wear any Disney apparel that you may have in memory of David. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one given time. Burial will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

The family dearly wishes, in lieu of flowers, that a charitable contribution be made to a future college fund for their son Jakob at TD Bank in Great Falls Plaza

in Auburn