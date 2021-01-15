REGION — Walmart is kicking off 2021 by supporting communities across the U.S. through their round-up and donate campaign. From January 4th through January 29, 2021, customers can add a donation to United Way at the online checkout when they make a purchase through Walmart.com or on the Walmart app. Donations will be distributed to United Way Worldwide and local United Ways based on zip code of donor’s credit card used for purchase. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will benefit from all shoppers in our in Greater Franklin County area, as consumers shop through the Walmart app and at Walmart.com

This is a quick, easy and safe way to support your community. Shopping online or using the app and curbside pickup limits the potential for exposure and keeps community members and employees safe. Thank you for rounding up and taking one easy step to help your friends, neighbors, family and fellow community members!

United Way cares about you and the community and love that we can offer a way to help the whole community safely. Please be sure to look carefully for the option at check-out and pick up your groceries in compliance with CDC Guidelines, with masks and physical distancing. Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer judge for this event should contact United Way 778-5048 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

