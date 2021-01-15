BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $4,575,000, one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers that avoided salary arbitration.
The 24-year-old Devers had a breakout season in 2019, when he batted .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs, leading the majors with 54 doubles and 359 total bases and finishing 12th in the AL MVP voting.
But last year was a setback: He hit .263 while committing 14 errors at third base — the most in the majors. The next closest was 11. Devers earned $256,481 prorated of a $692,500 salary last season.
With Devers’ deal the Red Sox have come to terms with all their arbitration-eligible players this offseason. In December Boston agreed to one-year contracts with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez ($8.3 million), right-handers Matt Barnes ($4.5 million), Ryan Brasier ($1.25 million) and Austin Brice ($870,000) and catcher Kevin Plawecki ($1.6 million).
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Terry (Taglienti) Monaghan
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ernest "Bill" Washburn
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Maureen (Martin) Moore
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Raymond T. Prada
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 16