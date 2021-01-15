REGION — Sexual Assult Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS) is planning to hold a virtual support group for adult survivors (18+) of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual harassment beginning in early 2021. This group is specifically for women who have worked with a therapist and who have a high level of healthy, self-coping skills. If you or someone you know may be interested in exploring the possibility of joining this group please contact Paula or Kayce at 784-5272. Interested individuals may also send an email through our website, sapars.org, or message us through any of our social media platforms. All SAPARS services are free and confidential!
