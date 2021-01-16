Arrests
Auburn
• Stacey Caron, 54, of Lewiston, on two counts of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions and a single count of violating conditions of release, 4:11 p.m. Saturday at 670 Turner St.
Lewiston
• Andrew Parsons, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 1 a.m. Saturday on Bartlett Street.
