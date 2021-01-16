TURNER — Leavitt Institute trustees are kicking off a fundraising effort to dedicate the Leavitt Area High School auditorium in memory of Elaine Chenard.

The funds will be used to design and install signage and create an account that will assist with the ongoing upkeep and improvements to the auditorium for years to come.

Chenard was a dedicated member of the Leavitt community. She began her career in 1960 and served as a teacher, administrator, coach and mentor to children throughout the Turner, Leeds and Greene communities until her death in 2018.

Chenard was an advocate for all students, but particularly those who needed a slight nudge to reach their full potential. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, working with students to set and achieve their goals, and helping them overcome any obstacle put in their way.

Upon her passing, Chenard left a sizeable gift to the Leavitt trustees that will be used to create the Chenard Family Scholarship. Beginning in 2021, the gift will support the future educational endeavors of graduating seniors with approximately $30,000 in annual scholarships.

“The residents of Greene, Leeds and Turner are extremely blessed as a community to have such a great source of funds to aid in the education of our children at Leavitt Area High School. If you would like to learn more about the corporation of Leavitt Institute or are interested in becoming a member of the corporation, please feel free to contact any of the trustees or LAHS Principal Eben Shaw,” said Tim Doyle, Leavitt trustees president.

Donations can be sent to Leavitt Area High School, Elaine Chenard Fund, 21 Matthews Way, Turner, ME 04282. To make an electronic donation, use the online bill payment. Send donations to Androscoggin Bank, 207 Auburn Road, Turner, ME and reference the “Elaine Chenard Fund.”

For additional information or donation locations, visit lahs.msad52.org/trustees-3133c599.

The corporation of Leavitt Institute was founded in 1901 with a gift of $100,000 from its founder, James Madison Leavitt. Leavitt trustees now manage more than $8 million in funds that provide scholarships and are used to support the cause of education over and above that provided by the taxpayers of SAD 52.