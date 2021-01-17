If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be put into a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We only had a few correct entries for last week’s Mystery Photo of the artistic display in the windows of The Studio in the Centennial Block at 291 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. The studio is a creation of local artist and stylist Grayling Cunningham, whose mission is to inspire local artists and display their work. Our winner, chosen in a random drawing from all the correct entries, is Krista Lord of Lisbon Falls.
