PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Washington on Sunday.

Casey DeSmith turned aside 20 shots in regulation and overtime, then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the shootout as the Penguins avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015-16.

Evan Rodrigues, Colton Sceviour and Marcus Pettersson all scored their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin got his 707th career goal to move within one of Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list. Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which was looking for its first 3-0 start since 2011-12. Samsonov finished with 24 saves and turned aside Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin in the shootout but let Guentzel’s wrister slip between his legs.

PANTHERS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2: Keith Yandle got his 100th career goal, Chris Driedger made 23 saves and Florida won at home.

Eetu Luostarinen scored his first NHL goal, and Aaron Ekblad, Patric Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which got three goals in the third period to pull away in its delayed season opener. The Panthers had two games at Dallas postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Stars.

Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks. Collin Delia stopped 24 shots.

