AUBURN – Ethelbert William Morin Jr. aka “Bert” “Red” “Pep”, 88, of Auburn, Jan. 13, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Bert was born on April 21, 1932, in Danville, to parents Ethelbert William Morin Sr. and Eva Elizabeth (Bellavance) Morin

He loved Maine and the great outdoors. He enjoyed cutting firewood, restoring antique cars, building model airplanes, snowmobile riding, fishing at Moosehead Lake (with his cousin John, who was like a brother to him) and spending time at his camp, which he designed and built himself, and where which he built a magnificent fieldstone fireplace (with the help of his little buddy and grandson, Trevor). He also enjoyed spending time with his family and helping them out with any kind of construction project.

At a young age he began working at the family business, Morin Brick Company, went on to join the U.S. Air Force and served as a jet fighter mechanic in Korea during the Korean War (where he also worked some missions with the famous jet pilot Chuck Yeager). Upon return to the States, he worked as a lumberjack for a few years, then started and operated E.W.Morin Construction and Excavation Company. He also started and operated the REMCO Radiator and Car Repair service shop until his retirement.

Bert was predeceased by his mother, father; sister, Annette Morin Dechene; and grandson, John Koval.

Surviving him are his loving wife of 67 years, Eva Beatrice (Lizotte) Morin; two sons, Ronald A. and his wife Rachana, of Springvale, and Robert A. and his wife Mary, of Poland; five grandchildren, Amy Demers, Ashlea Koval and fiance Nick Nickerson, A.J. Walsh, Krystal Walsh and Trevor Morin; five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Maizy, Ella, Maddox and Natalea; cousin (whom was like a brother), John B. Morin and his wife, Melba.

His family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Androscoggin Home Health and Androscoggin Home Hospice for the tender loving care that they gave to Bert during his final days in order to make him as comfortable as possible.

There will be no formal services.

