PETERSBURG, Fla. – Janet Seward Birkins, 90, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Fla., with her loving husband by her side. Janet was born in Englewood, N.J. and graduated high school in Tenafly, N.J. in 1948.

In 1953, Janet married Rod, the love of her life, whom she had known since they were 12 years old. They went on to have four children together, Rod Jr, Arthur, William and Kim.

While raising her family in Paramus, N.J., Janet worked tirelessly to earn a degree in American Studies and graduated from Ramapo College in Ramapo, N.J. in 1981.

During her time in Paramus she was active in the Little League fund raising efforts and was the first female to become a member of the Paramus Recreation Committee. While on the Recreation Committee she initiated programs that continue to be of importance for Paramus to this day. She recognized the opportunity to establish recreational programs for children with special needs. She also founded the cheerleading team for the Recreation Football league. Her team went on to compete in the New Jersey State Cheerleading Competition.

In 1994 Janet and her husband began sharing their time between Vero Beach, Fla., and the Rangeley Lakes area of Maine. Recently, the two had moved to Saint Petersburg.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mabel Seward; and her sisters, Betty Jane Pratt and Kay Seward.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years Rod Birkins; her three sons, Rod Jr, Arthur, William, and her daughter Kim. Also surviving Janet are three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Janet was a remarkable woman who was not only a mother, wife, and a dedicated member of the community, but was also an artist, a gardener, a fabulous cook and a skilled crossword solver.

Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the:

Rangeley Health

and Wellness Center

RHW Endowment Fund

25 Dallas Hill Rd.

P O Box 377

Rangeley, ME 04970

Ph: 207-864-4397

https://rrhwp.org/