(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Iowa at Northwestern
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Purdue
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Central Florida at Houston
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Massachusetts at Fordham
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Dayton at George Washington
5 p.m.
ESPN — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Lafayette College vs. Loyola (Md.)
ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Central Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
SECN — Auburn at Florida
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Massachusetts at Richmond
FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA
3 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona
5 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn State
ESPN2 — Utah at Oklahoma
FIGURE SKATING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — St. James NIBC Invitational: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), Springfield, Va.
LUGE
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS: Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBCSB — New York at Boston
7 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Oklahoma City
10 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
3:05 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Round: Cleveland at Kansas City
6:40 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Florida
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napol9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United
2:55 p.m.
ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Seville, Spain
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna
SKIING
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)
SWIMMING
2 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (taped) —
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts Jr.: But he wasn’t Black
-
Dear Abby
Brother returns to hometown with lots of family baggage
-
Horoscope
ARIES: Take the high road, and you will come out on top
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Sunday, January 17, 2021
-
Schools & Education
School nurses on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 and keeping schools open