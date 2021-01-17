(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Iowa at Northwestern

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Purdue

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at Houston

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Massachusetts at Fordham

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dayton at George Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Lafayette College vs. Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Central Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

SECN — Auburn at Florida

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Richmond

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA

3 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona

5 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn State

ESPN2 — Utah at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — St. James NIBC Invitational: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), Springfield, Va.

LUGE

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: Luge World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBCSB — New York at Boston

7 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Oklahoma City

10 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

3:05 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Round: Cleveland at Kansas City

6:40 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Florida

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napol9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United

2:55 p.m.

ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Seville, Spain

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Laguna

SKIING

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)

SWIMMING

2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (taped) —