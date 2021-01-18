MONMOUTH MUSTANGS
Coach: Brandon Ouellette (Second year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: Second at the MVC Championships, First place at the Class C South regionals, third at the Class C state championship.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Alicen Burnham, Delaney Houston; Juniors — Jake Umberhind, Kyleigh Gowell, Lily Turcotte, Mara Poulin, Emma Gray, Crystal Frandsen; Sophomores — Olivia Degan, Brooklyn Federico.
Key losses: Daan Overbeek, Brie-Anna Bates.
Promising newcomer: Junior — Crystal Frandsen.

MT. BLUE COUGARS
Coach: Dani Tannenbaum (Second year)
Conference: KVAC; Class: B North
Last year’s results: Eighth at the KVAC Championship.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Haley Walsh, Allyson Walsh, Tricia Souther Bowering; Junior — Jade Lewis; Sophomores — Janessa Whitney, Lexie Whitney, Katie Conant, Mariah Dill, Abbigail Swett.
Key losses: Morgon-Ashli Macomber, Sylvia Williamson, Valerianne Hinkley.
Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Emma Eubanks, Lila Peck, Kellsie Buzzell, Vicky Walsh.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX
Coach: Nicole Mason (Third year)
Conference: MVC Class: C South
Last year’s results: Competed at the MVC championship, ninth at Class C South regional championship.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Taylor Nault, Kirstyn Wetherell, Julianna Adams; Junior — Haley Nichols; Sophomores — Madyson Nichols, Erin Teague, Bailee Whittemore.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Ella Hamilton; Freshmen — Brooke Wetherell, Hailey Jackson, Kathryn Dorey.

filed under:
monmouth mustangs, Mt. Blue Cougars, Spruce Mountain Phoenix
