College transition course begins this week

TURNER — SAD 52 Adult Education and Lewiston Adult Education have teamed up again to offer their college transition program.

The LER 115 Transition to College course was to be done in partnership with Central Maine Community College and held remotely starting Tuesday, Jan. 19. The class meets online from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Students will build skills needed for college success, such as improving writing skills, learning about financial aid, having better time management, and creating goals for success in college and their career. The program has been offered for several years in area adult education programs, and the logical next step was to work with the local community college to help students succeed. The program is funded through a state grant and is offered at no cost to students.

R. Bryan Brito, PhD, SAD52 Adult Education and an adjunct instructor at CMCC, and Amy Hatch of Lewiston Adult Education, are co-teaching LER-115 Bridges – Transition to College.

To register, email Brito at [email protected] or Hatch at [email protected]