WESTBROOK — WinterKids kicks off the fourth annual Winter Games this month with kids, teachers and families in nearly 100 communities participating. Teachers and families receive a playbook, resources and incentives to complete a four-week series of fun outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges. There are over 6,000 kids participating this year.

“We are thrilled to offer a fun, active way to engage all kids in outdoor learning throughout the winter,” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids executive director. “This year, the Winter Games is focused on resilience, inclusion, community and service within the context of celebrating winter through outdoor physical activity, nutrition and family engagement.”

WinterKids’ Winter Games allows kids to participate, whether they are receiving in-person education or learning at home. Embracing outdoor learning helps to avoid the pitfalls of online learning and the negative effects of excessive screen time.

WinterKids provides resources for teachers and parents to get their kids outside and active. There is also a WinterKids Winter Games Facebook group for resource sharing, and downloadable activities on the organization’s website.

The Winter Games resources are designed to be used in the winter and beyond for outdoor, active learning. For teachers, parents and community groups who want to join the fun, visit winterkids.org to request materials.