BETHEL — Developers Tony Donovan and Gerry O’Connell are poised to help revitalize downtown Bethel following approval of the $10 million Residences at Bethel Station project.

Bethel Planning Board members voted Jan. 6 to approve the site plan for the 38-unit condominium development, which emphasizes walkability and open space to boost the viability of restoring passenger rail service at Bethel Station.

Bethel Station Residence Development purchased the 7.08-acre site at 23 Cross St. in March of 2020. Donovan, of Spectrum Real Estate in Portland, and O’Connell, of Keller Williams Coastal Realty in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are shareholders and heading the project, which will result in hundreds of construction jobs.

The development will replace a long-vacant lot. The project also stands to benefit from expansion of passenger train service between Boston, Portland and Montreal. The 7-acre tract is part of a larger 25-acre subdivision originally created in the 1990s adjacent to Bethel Station. At that time, the station was developed as a transit-oriented retail, residential and commercial development to support Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail. For a few years in the 1990s, a ski train operated between Portland and Bethel.

