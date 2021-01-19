CHESTERVILLE — A state fire investigator determined a fire that heavily damaged a house at 70 Chesterville Hill Road on Monday started in the kitchen, Fire Chief David Archer said Tuesday.

State fire investigator Kenneth MacMaster of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Archer were at the scene on Tuesday.

Archer said a pan of water used to put moisture in the air burned dry on the stove and ignited nearby materials.

The house is owned by Cathy and Joe Gregory.

Related Fire heavily damages house in Chesterville

When Cathy Gregory arrived home at about noon on Monday, she opened the front door and saw a glow. She ran around to the back and grabbed a fire extinguisher but the fire spread, Archer said. She received a minor burn to her hand, he said.

There was fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

The couple stayed at a motel on Monday night. The house is not habitable, Archer said.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple.

More than 25 firefighters from six departments responded to the fight the blaze.

“I really appreciate the mutual aid we received. It was a great help,” he said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: