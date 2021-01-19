DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last year, my husband and I received one stimulus check for $1,200. On Monday (Jan. 11), my husband received a check for $600. The envelope that the check came in was open and I could tell that it had never been sealed. I’m not sure what’s going on there. Has this happened to anyone else? What do I do if I don’t receive my stimulus check? — Claire, no town

ANSWER: Hmmm. As a married couple and filing income taxes jointly, you should have received $2,400 in that first round of stimulus checks and $1,200 for the most recent payment if you are eligible under the guidelines (having an individual yearly income of less than $75,000 or $150,000 jointly). If you think something is amiss, talk with the person who helps you file your taxes if you have someone, or review the information at irs.gov and contact the IRS at their Portland office at 1-800- 829-1040.

For any readers who don’t receive their stimulus check by the end of January, check the status of your payment on the IRS Get My Payment tool. Here you will see information regarding whether your payment was sent via direct deposit or by mail, and more.

If you think you didn’t get the money that is coming to you, you might have to claim it as a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return.

I hope this information is helpful to you and that you are able to find the answers you need quickly.

As far as the unsealed envelope your husband’s check arrived in, that’s an unfortunate mishap that occurs sometimes as envelopes run through the postage machine. These machines are meant to seal and apply printed postage to an envelope and sometimes it can malfunction. Oftentimes, clerks are standing by to double-check envelopes, but even then, it’s easy for a few unsealed envelopes to be overlooked.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a resident of Schooner Estates in an independent living apartment, I want to congratulate our staff members for their untiring efforts to remain diligent while uplifting our spirits during the holidays as much as possible during this era of the pandemic. Let’s hope for a healthier 2021. Happy New Year to all! — Beverly, Auburn

ANSWER: I join you in that sentiment, Beverly. On a daily basis, I am completely in awe of all the committed caregivers and health care professionals who leave their homes and families to care for our elder and disabled populations. It can be challenging enough in normal times, but these professionals have shown us what they’re made of during these unprecedented circumstances.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw that you asked for other sewing machine repair places. We sell and service sewing machines in Rumford. We stock Brother and Elna machines and can repair and service other makes as well. We’re at 43 Exchange St., Rumford. For more information, go to wmemachines.com or call 418-0464. — Jim, Rumford

ANSWER: Western Maine Machines was recommended in the Jan. 14 Sun Spots but I wanted to include this additional information that came in directly from the shop. Thank you for adding this, Jim!

