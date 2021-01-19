LEWISTON – Armand D. Fournier, 88, of Lewiston, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at D’Youville Pavilion. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 5, 1932, the son of the late Walter and Yvonne (Lambert) Fournier and had been a resident of this community all of his life.He was educated in Lewiston schools and was a graduate of St. Dominic Regional High School.He was a veteran of the US Army. He later was employed at One Wright System in Lewiston until his retirement in 2004. Armand enjoyed playing cards with his family and also loved going on road trips to the casino. He also enjoyed dining out to eat with his friends. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother Leo Fournier, and by three sisters Rita Desjardins, Sr. Lucille Fournier and Lucille Gosselin.The family wishes to thank the staff at D’Youville Pavilion 3 West and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care they have given to Armand. Due to the Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. There will not be any visitation.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Armand’s memory to a charity of ones choice