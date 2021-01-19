PORTLAND – Eric Neil Henderson, 61, of Main Street, Dixfield, passed away, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born, August 2, 1959, a son of George Maurice and Clydis Juaneta (Ross) Henderson, the youngest boy of six children.

He received his education in Dixfield schools, graduating in 1977. Eric was a man of many interests; a man who always had a story to tell or a thought to share. He liked to fish and hunt and was a master wood turner. He also enjoyed mechanical work and collecting coins. Eric loved his dog, Charlie and spoke often of his dearly loved friends.

He will be missed immensely by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Ramey); three children, Brian, Sarah, and Leo; granddaughters, Maddison and Paisley; siblings, William and Susanne. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Wayne and Wendell, sister, Mary; and second born son, Thomas.

Family interment will be at Newman Cemetery, Carthage, in the spring.