Crews from St. Laurent and Son Excavation of Lewiston are hammering through ledge to improve the sidewalk beside Minot Avenue near the Elm Street intersection in Auburn. Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club officers met with state highway and construction company officials Tuesday, learning the work will not interfere with the club’s Adopt-A-Spot at the end of the “snake trail” they’ve maintained for the past 20 years. The walking path connects Minot Avenue and Edward Little High School, top right of center. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sheryl and George Mathews, Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club secretary and president, respectively, meet Tuesday with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and St. Laurent and Son Excavation of Lewiston to discuss plans to improve the sidewalk beside Minot Avenue in Auburn. The club has maintained the Adopt-A-Spot at the intersection of Minot Avenue and the “snake trail,” left, for the past 20 years. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club Secretary Sheryl Mathews talks Tuesday afternoon with Maine Department of Transportation representatives Bill Crosby, left, and Ed Karpinski, right, about state plans to improve the sidewalk along Minot Avenue in Auburn. Mathews, accompanied by her husband and club president, George, wanted to know if the project would interfere with the Adopt-A-Spot the club has maintained the past 20 years. The spot is at the end of the “snake trail” background, which runs between Edward Little High School and Minot Avenue. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo