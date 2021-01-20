Albion

TURNER — Autumn Simpson was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List honors are given to students who achieve of grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses. Simpson is majoring in English with a minor in anthropology. Simpson is the child of Nancy and Jarvis Simpson of Turner, ME and is a graduate of Leavitt Area High School.

