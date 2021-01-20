Albion
TURNER — Autumn Simpson was named to the Albion College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List honors are given to students who achieve of grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses. Simpson is majoring in English with a minor in anthropology. Simpson is the child of Nancy and Jarvis Simpson of Turner, ME and is a graduate of Leavitt Area High School.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
North Livermore Baptist Church
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Wednesday, January 20, 2021
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Use caution with home heating equipment
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Farmers join in solidarity with India’s farmers
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
MLK Day of Service