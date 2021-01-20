TURNER — Jaelyn Nadeau of Turner has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2020 President’s List.
Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
