AUBURN – Roger F. Gagnon, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Lewiston.

He was born in Augusta to Rene and Blanche (Hamel) Gagnon. The Gagnon family moved to Lewiston and Roger attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Lewiston High School.

Roger served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958 plus-four-years in the reserves. He was stationed at Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, Georgia. He served during the Korean War and was also was stationed in French Morocco.

On July 1, 1961, he married Rita Fontaine at Saints Peter and Paul church. They were married for 59-and-a-half years.

In 1969 the family moved to Lynn, Mass., where Roger worked for General Electric for 30 years.

In 2010 Roger and Rita moved back to Maine and settled in Auburn.

Roger is survived by his wife, Rita; three sons: Marc of Virginia Beach, Va., John of Auburn and Scott and his wife, Rhonda of Woonsocket, R.I., six grandchildren; Kylie, Brooke, Katrina, Hunter, Kevin and Cole, brother; Ronald and his wife Irene of Rowley, Mass.; two sisters-in-law, Julie of Mississippi, Therese of Auburn, one brother-in-law; Roland Fontaine and wife Rita, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roger was predeceased by his parents and a son, Michael in 1993.

Online condolences can be left for Roger’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240. 207-784-4584.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross followed by interment at St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

6520 N. Andrews Ave,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

