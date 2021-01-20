LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 has implemented the fully remote model this week after a staff member who works throughout the district tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter from Superintendent Scott Albert, Monday, Jan.18 all the staff and students that the staff person had close contact with have been contacted by the district’s nursing staff. This staff person and any close contacts were to follow CDC guidelines and only return to school after those guidelines have been met, he wrote.
“At this time out of an abundance of caution, our district will be going fully remote until at least Monday, January 25,” Albert continued. “Hopefully we can go back to the hybrid model on Monday, January 25.”
All non-remote teachers were allowed one day to prepare for going fully remote if they needed it, Albert continued. Classes started Tuesday or Wednesday for all remote learning.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
North Livermore Baptist Church
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Wednesday, January 20, 2021
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Use caution with home heating equipment
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Farmers join in solidarity with India’s farmers
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
MLK Day of Service