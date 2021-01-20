REGION — SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for January 2021. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected. Date: Friday, January 15 OR 29 . Time: 1-2 p.m. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. Join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued use.

Banking in 2021: Date: Tuesday, January 19, Time: 10-11 a.m. Instructor: Kendra Wheeler, Branch Manager at Bangor Savings Bank. Location: Zoom. Banking used to be simple. You would walk into a bank, withdraw or deposit money, and be on your way. But with changing times, comes new ways to do your banking. For better or worse, banking has evolved and we want to make sure you know all of your options. Join Kendra as she reviews the following and more!

1.What to look for in a bank in 2021

2.How can you protect yourself and loved ones while banking online.

3.Did you accidently share your banking accounts numbers? What now?

Zooming Together While Physically Apart – Virtual Social Gathering. Date: Wednesday, January 20

Time: 10 -11 a.m. Location: Zoom. SeniorsPlus has partnered with River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition and the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative to host Zooming Together While Physically Apart! We invite you to join us for our monthly Zoom call where we will spotlight a specific topic before opening up the conversation to the group – this is a time to learn, socialize, laugh, and have fun together. In January we will be spotlighting local resources to overcome isolation, virtual program offerings, and more! Handouts and resources will be emailed out to attendees afterwards.

To help with food insecurity during this time, River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition will also be giving away one Hannaford gift card to an attendee.

Fraud & Scams – Date: Monday, January 25. Time: 10 -11 a.m. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. This class will give you the information needed to determine what is real and what a scam is. What does fraud look like? What are the latest scams out there? How do you recognize fraud? Find out what you can do to protect yourself and where do you go to report things so others don’t become the next victim. Presented by Valerie Cole.

Crafting with Corinne – Date: At your convenience. Time: At your convenience. Material Pick-Up: Week of January 25 (subject to change based on current CDC guidelines) Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions. Cost: $5 for two project kit. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Corinne has created two cute projects, perfect for gift giving. The first project is a beautiful Valentine’s Day card and the second is a cute treat holder. All supplies provided except adhesive; class limited to 10 participants.

Medicare Made Simple – Date & time: At your convenience. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Online video. Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Cyber-Senior Mentors – A Tech Resource. Date & time: At your convenience – varies. Instructor: Cyber-Senior. Location: Phone and/or online. Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or 1-1 technology support, please reach out to us for their information. They have trained volunteers standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions.

Caregiver support groups & resources

Caregiver Support Groups – Dates & Times: Monday, January 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 28 from 8-10 a.m. Location: Zoom or Telephonic. Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

CARES Dementia Family Training – CARES® for Families was developed specifically for those caring for a loved one living at home. It includes many practical strategies, tips, and the 5-step CARES® Approach. This award-winning training and certification program was developed for family members or friends caring for a loved one with memory loss or dementia. Like other CARES® products, this program centers around the CARES® approach and offers many practical and invaluable strategies to common caregiving situations.

“CARES” stands for: C – Connect with the Person, A – Assess Behavior, R – Respond Appropriately, E – Evaluate What Works, S – Share with Others.

To receive CARES® Dementia Care for Families™ at no cost, follow the below steps: 1. Go to www.hcinteractive.com/login; 2. Enter the Product Key: YXT64; 3. Click Log In; 4. Verify SeniorsPlus’ information; 5. Click Yes to the question “Is the above information correct?” 6. Click +New User (after your initial login, you will need to click Existing User for all future logins).

Opportunity includes 4 hours, 4 modules, Compliments of SeniorsPlus, Promotion expiration date: September 25, 2021

Caregiver Support Newsletter – Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter in September? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out. We’re happy to add you to our mailing list.

Grieving Between the Lines – Starting in February 2021. Dates: Thursdays for 4-weeks, Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Facilitator: Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice Staff. Location: Zoom or Telephone. We are excited to partner with experts at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice to host a new and exciting group! In February we will begin to host a book club focused around bereavement and grief support. We will start with the book Tuesdays with Morrie and meet each Thursday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning February 11, meeting weekly for four weeks. The group will be able to host a maximum of 15 people. If you or someone you know could benefit from this, please reach out to us as pre-registration is required and those who register will receive the link to join after registering.

Virtual Knitting Group – Dates: Every other Wednesday – January 13 and 27. Time: 5-6 p.m. Group Lead: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize!

Healthy living for ME workshops – Virtual workshops to be held telephonic and through Zoom

SeniorsPlus in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will be offering free workshops for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls, manage diabetes, pain, and other conditions. Scheduled workshops include Living Well with Diabetes, Living Well with Chronic Pain, Better Health Now with Diabetes, Better Health Now with Chronic Pain, and more! Most workshops are free and open to the public but registration is required.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of organizations delivering evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

