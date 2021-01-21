UNE

REGION — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Amber Marie Tewksbury of Farmington; Rhylie Bubier and Mallory Doiron of Jay; Kamy Pooler of New Sharon; and Korin Griffin of Salem Township..

CMCC



REGION — Interim President Betsy Libby of Central Maine Community College has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Students on the President’s List earned a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). High Honors denote a minimum GPA of 3.6 and honors recognizes those with a minimum GPA of 3.3. All students who have achieved academic honors are listed below.

President’s Honors: Farmington: Kayla L. Allen, Farmington Falls: Christen R. Akers, Jay: Sophia E. Moreau, Cody R. York, Kingfield: Ashlyn C. Sorel, Wilton: Marshall Doyon, Star Thibodeau, Sue A. Turbide.

High Honors: Chesterville: Caitlin M. Tibbetts, Farmington: Amy C. Keene, Jay: Gale Brackett, Brett L. Hunt, Bradine L. Robbins, Strong: Serena A. Howard, Wilton: Asha T. Floyd, Abigail K. Penney,

Honors: East Wilton: Russell Prescott, Jay: Faith M. Farnum, Ersula H. Steward, Felicia L. Stone, Weld: Caleb J. Hutchinson,

