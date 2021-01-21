Castleton
CASTLETON, VT — Jessica Bickford of Oxford was named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
Nichols
DUDLEY, MA — Melody Millett, a Nichols College student from Naples, ME achieved, Dean’s List status for the fall 2020 semester at Nichols College, which ended in December.
The Dean’s List and President’s List give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students whose semester average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive President’s List honors.
Assumption
WORCESTER, MA — Lauren Jakobs of Naples has been named to the Assumption University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Due to the pandemic, this fall semester was divided into two accelerated seven-week terms.
SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — Colby Fox of Oxford has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Nation / World
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 28 dead
-
Schools & Education
The forecast is cloudy for winter sports
-
Horoscope
LEO: Put your emotions aside, and choose to be practical
-
Dr. Roach
Fecal immune test can be a sensitive colon cancer detector
-
Dr. Roach
Fecal immune test can be a sensitive colon cancer detector