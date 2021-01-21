Castleton

CASTLETON, VT — Jessica Bickford of Oxford was named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Nichols

DUDLEY, MA — Melody Millett, a Nichols College student from Naples, ME achieved, Dean’s List status for the fall 2020 semester at Nichols College, which ended in December.

The Dean’s List and President’s List give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students whose semester average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive President’s List honors.

Assumption

WORCESTER, MA — Lauren Jakobs of Naples has been named to the Assumption University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Due to the pandemic, this fall semester was divided into two accelerated seven-week terms.

SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — Colby Fox of Oxford has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

