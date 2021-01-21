TOPSHAM — State police opened an investigation into former Topsham Police Officer Randy Cook following a complaint against him in the fall, according to Sagadahoc County District Attorney Natasha Irving.

Cook, a member of Topsham Police Department since June 2003, resigned in November 2020. He had worked as a school resource officer in School Administrative District 75 at Mt. Ararat high and middle schools for more than five years.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said that the department received a complaint alleging misconduct by Cook on Nov. 6, 2020, but would not provide details about the nature of the complaint.

“Complaints or allegations of misconduct are not open to the public for inspection or review,” Hagan said.

Cook resigned Nov. 10.

“Although I have greatly enjoyed working with you and the town, I have decided that for personal reasons, the time is right for me to pursue a career outside of law enforcement,” Cook wrote in his letter of resignation.

Irving said on Tuesday she turned over the initial complaint against Cook to Maine State Police to investigate. She said her office wouldn’t typically prosecute an officer they work with to avoid the appearance of preferential treatment. She said she asked the Cumberland County district attorney to handle any resulting prosecution.

Jonathan Sahrbeck, the district attorney for Cumberland County, said Tuesday he could not comment on the investigation.

“This is the only information I know, that there has been at least an initial investigation,” Irving said.

No charges had been filed against Cook in Cumberland County or West Bath district courts as of Thursday, and Irving said she doesn’t know if any will be.

Maine State Police also declined to release any information Thursday when asked about the status and nature of the investigation.

Superintendent of MSAD 75 schools Shawn Chabot declined to comment on the complaint against Cook or say whether it involved a student.

Chabot said he and Mt. Ararat High School principal Donna Brunette served on the interview committee to replace Cook.

Topsham officer Gabrielle Mathieu was recently hired as the new school resource officer.

