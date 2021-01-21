This Italian baked pasta will taste like your favorite, but use the lower fat and whole grain versions of the ingredients to make it a healthier option for all!

Italian Baked Pasta

YIELD: 4 servings

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups uncooked whole grain bow tie pasta (or any medium sized shaped (about 4 ounces)

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Directions

1.Preheat oven to 350°. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and crumble beef with 1/2 cup mushrooms, onion and green pepper over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes. Stir in seasonings and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15 minutes.

3. Place pasta in an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with meat sauce and remaining mushrooms. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

4. Bake, covered, 35 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes.

filed under: